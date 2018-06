LUCAS, Michael

LUCAS, Michael - 6/7/00 - 4/29/83

Happy Birthday! Dad, it's been a long time, but I remember when our family of 6 were living at 15 Ideal and 17 Benzinger St. in the E. Lovejoy area. You were a great father and husband and provider. Though times were tough (Depressions, WWII), I was very lucky and proud to have a father like you. Many thanks! Your loving son, MIKE JR.