Lord Huron, Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear to perform at Brews & Wines on the Water

The annual Brews & Wines on the Water event returns with a musical lineup featuring Alternative Buffalo artists Lord Huron and Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear. The event is at 3 p.m. July 28 at Gratwick Waterfront Park (1100 River Road, North Tonawanda) and also has beer and wine samplings.

Lord Huron has been sharing its wistful brand of LA-based indie-folk rock since hitting the scene back in 2012. The group's most recent album was mixed by Fredonia-based engineer Dave Fridmann (Spoon, the Flaming Lips, Tame Impala) and dropped this past April.

The band's platinum single "The Night We Met," featured on the 2015 release "Strange Traits," has gained some significant mainstream attention of late after being prominently featured on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why."

The mother-son pairing of Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear continues to tour in support of its 2015 debut album "Skeleton Crew." The gospel acoustic duo was a highlight of the summer 2015 Kerfuffle concert.

Here's how the tickets break down:

A general admission ticket is $40 advance, $50 at the door and include a tasting glass and beer and wine sampling from 3 to 6 p.m.

A VIP ticket is $75 advance, $85 at the door and includes early entry at 2 p.m., a tasting glass, access into a VIP tasting tent with food from Hanzlian's Sausage and 10 specialty beer samples, and beer and wine sampling from 2 to 6 p.m.

An Artist Experience ticket is $75 advance, $85 at the door and includes early entry, a tasting glass, meet and greet with the musical artists, and the beer and wine sampling from 2 to 6 p.m.

This is a 21-and-over event. Purchase tickets and get further info here.