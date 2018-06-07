Letter: There is no one solution to the opioid epidemic

The “war on opioids” has become a war on people with chronic pain.

Politicians like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Ohio Gov. John Kasich have jumped on the anti-pain medicine bandwagon. President Trump has called for an opioid public health emergency. None of these pols, including Trump, have any idea that this is a highly complicated issue: the hyperbolic hysteria is void of facts, I guess because these guys, like so many, don’t do the research.

Sens. John McCain and Kristen Gillibrand have a brilliant idea. Limit these pain relievers to seven days! What about patients who have never abused these medications? They will be forced to go “cold turkey.” which is a horror in two ways – sudden deprivation of a substance that pain patients have been prescribed for pain, causes terrible withdrawals, plus without having access to these pain relievers the results in the original reason for using them comes back with a vengeance.

Before the 1990s, pain was under-treated. Since then, doctors are trained to question patients about their pain, and then treat it. Now, politicians are undoing that progress. Besides, the real problem now is heroin, and among the users are patients whose physicians have cut the painkillers out.

Seniors on Medicare are especially vulnerable. By Jan 1, 2019. Medicare will refuse to pay high-dose long-term prescriptions, regardless of the patient’s condition.

The American Medical Association has warned that the “one size fits all” approach takes treatment decisions away from doctors and patients. They know that only about 1 percent of patients who are prescribed this kind of medication have become addicted.

Why should patients in severe pain be punished for the crimes of those who abuse these drugs? Why?

Helen Westover

Buffalo