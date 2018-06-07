Letter: The president’s constant lies keep piling higher and higher

Donald Trump tells more lies every day. He tells lies just to cover up a lie. His supporters back this man along with his cabinet members who are afraid of him because they fear for their jobs. When will one of them stand up to him and get a backbone to this habitual liar of lies?

Donald Trump would rival the character Pinocchio on whose nose grew larger when he told a lie. I think The Donald would win by a mile and then some.

John Jendrysek

Orchard Park