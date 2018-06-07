Letter: Story about stroke survivor is an inspiration to others

Upon reading the May 29 front page article about Thomas Witakowski’s stroke recovery, I thought that I would comment about my wife’s recovery from a similar type of stroke.

Although she has significant deficits including right side paralysis, blindness in her right eye and the inability to speak, read or write, she continues to recover even though it has been 17 years since the stroke.

She has reinvented herself and has become an accomplished artist using her remaining abilities to their maximum.

To stroke survivors, “never give up!” And reject the word “plateaued!”

Ron Pokorski

Lancaster