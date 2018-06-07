Letter: School budget voting time should remain the same

Before anyone else gets on the “change the school budget vote to November” bandwagon, as suggested by a May 28 letter, consider the consequences and ramifications of this move.

The state passes its budget by April 1. That’s when schools know what the state aid will be. Then they can prepare a fiscally sound budget to the voters in the May school budget vote. And, during the summer, individual homeowner tax bills will be mailed, to be paid by Oct. 15.

Fast forward to a November school budget vote during the political election. We will be inundated with school budget pamphlets, brochures from trustee nominees and a myriad of political mailings.

Also, there will be numerous lawn signs, robocalls from political candidates, ad infinitum, that will be forthcoming. Ignoring that, when a school budget is adopted in November that means school tax bills will also be due, same as the town/county tax bill!

Presently, property taxes are payable by October and the next February. Does anyone like to have both tax bills paid at the same time? The answer should be obvious.

Finally, the weather in May is not as bad as the first week in November. Would senior citizens drive to a polling place in November during inclement weather? Consider that, too, if you want to change a school budget vote to November. Moving school budget voting to November makes no sense to me.

Phil Fanone

West Seneca