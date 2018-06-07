Letter: Buffalo fire department needs real leadership

The May 31 News article, regarding the state of the Buffalo Fire Department, is enlightening and long overdue. The issues in the article are factual and just the tip of the iceberg, as they say.

The last credible Fire Commissioner was Mike Lombardo and under Mayor Brown and his cohorts he lasted less than one year. Commissioner Lombardo was a firefighter’s commissioner. He believed in training, good supervision and safety in the ranks for all firefighters in the streets.

The reason Lombardo was let go after a year as commissioner was because he wasn’t a “yes” man. After Lombardo’s departure the mayor finally got his “yes” man to lead the Buffalo Fire Department and it was all downhill from there.

Commissioner (Garnell W.) Whitfield Jr. was appointed and the rest is history. Deputies were appointed but not many lasted long, and it has been a revolving door since 2010. Finally the recent News article has brought some long overdue issues to light.

The other issue that needs to be addressed is firefighter safety and the fire protection the citizens of Buffalo deserve. With the mayor it is about overtime and always has been and now (Parking Commissioner) Kevin Helfer, another mayor prodigy, has been filling in at fire headquarters. Helfer’s message has been, cut the OT at all costs.

By the end of this year half the fire department will have less than seven years’ experience at working fires. How about the fire house on Seneca Street that has been closed for almost three months? And a citizen perished in a fire on Seneca Street.

With Mayor Brown, and now Kevin Helfer, it is and always has been about money. In my opinion, it is about life and death. For our brave firefighters and the citizens of Buffalo, enough of the procrastination. Put some real leadership at fire headquarters before we lose another citizen or firefighter due to a lack of action.

Phil Ryan

Retired, Buffalo Fire Department

West Seneca