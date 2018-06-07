LENTZ, Gayle L. (Zimmerman)

06/05/2018. Beloved wife of Lawrence Lentz; devoted mother of Iona; dear daughter of Thomas, Andrea and Joan (Washburn) Zimmerman; sister of Keith (Michelle) Zimmerman; granddaughter of the late George and Helen Zimmerman, Leon and Mary J. (Carlton) Gertis. Family will be present on Saturday from 1-4 PM, followed by Funeral Services at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Interment at Acacia Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gayle's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com