Lack of response on opiate initiative puzzles Lancaster police

Two initiatives launched by Lancaster police to control opiate abuse have largely gone ignored, said Chief Gerald J. Gill Jr. of the Lancaster Town Police Department.

The first service is the confidential testing and identification of suspected narcotics and the paraphernalia needed to use them. This testing service is for parents who believe their children may be using illegally obtained narcotics. It is conducted by appointment by a Lancaster detective.

The second is an outreach to overdose victims by a Lancaster detective to make sure they know about treatments options and counseling services available locally.

The two measures instituted in April received no response, said Gill.

"Drug addicts don't like being approached by police," Gill said. "It doesn't surprise me that people don't take advantage of the initiatives. I'm sincerely at a loss."

For more information on the services, call (716) 683-3120.