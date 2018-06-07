KLUYTMAN, Loraine C. (Teichert)

June 2, 2018, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kluytman; loving mother of Diane (Richard) Diegelman and the late Thomas Kluytman; cherished grandmother of Kenneth and Timothy Diegelman; dear aunt of Jane Saeger and Kathy (late Jim) Kluytman. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Infant of Prague Chapel, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Brother's of Mercy or Buffalo Hospice, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com