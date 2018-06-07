KIRST, Geraldine J. (Wittmeyer)

Age 100, of Eden, NY. She was born November 22, 1917 in East Eden, NY, to the late William and Magdalena (Kern) Wittmeyer and died June 2, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Kirst. Gerry is survived by her children, Paul (Kathryn) Kirst, Patricia (Thomas) Shepker and Kathleen (John) Coval; grandchildren, Peter (Amy) Shepker, Julie (Scott) Clements, Steven (Vicky) Mize and Jonathan (Melissa) Kirst; great-grandchildren Megan, Joseph and Jessica Shepker, Ryan and Sean Mize, Madison Kirst and Nathan Clements; sisters, Lillian Schreiner and Dolores Kirst; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Howard Kirst, Doris Schmidt, Carl (Mabel) Kirst, Eileen Cottet, Jane (Donald) Kruger, and John (Jean) Kirst; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Kirst; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marian and George Koelmel, Robert Kirst, Richard Schmidt, William Cottet and Harold Schreiner. Family and friends are invited to visit the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, on Friday, June 8, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 9 at 12 noon in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Please assemble at the church. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Gerry through donations to Immaculate Conception Church or Hospice Foundation of WNY. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com