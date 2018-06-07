John L. DiBacco, 83, retired chief financial officer at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

July 1, 1934 – June 6, 2018

John L. DiBacco, who played a major role in fiscal management at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center from the 1970s to the 1990s, died Wednesday in Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, after a short illness. He was 83.

Born in Niagara Falls, the son of Italian immigrants, he and his brother, Don, were raised by their godparents, Lawrence and Mary DiRuscio, after the death of their mother.

He was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and attended Niagara University until he was drafted into the Army. After serving two years stateside, he completed a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance at the University of Buffalo. He worked in patient accounting at Buffalo General Hospital before joining what was then Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital in 1964.

Mr. DiBacco held several positions in the hospital’s Fiscal Services Division before becoming a vice president in 1973. He retired as chief financial officer and vice president of Finance Fiscal Services in 1992.

He was deeply involved in the reorganization of the hospital into a parent company and subsidiaries. Serving on many of its boards, he was assistant treasurer of the nursing home, treasurer of the Niagara Falls Medical Foundation and president of Niagara Services.

During his tenure, the hospital built the Schoellkopf Health Center and a parking ramp, renovated its facilities and started the first phase of the Summit Medical Mall.

Following his retirement, he established the hospital’s Retirees Association, served on its organizational committee and was president of its board of directors.

Through his efforts, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Federal Credit Union was established. He was its first member, its charter treasurer and its second president, serving for more than 25 years.

While he was hospital CFO, he was active in the Healthcare Associations of New York State and Western New York. He helped establish their medical malpractice insurance program and served on the third-party rate setting and finance committees. A member of the Healthcare Financial Managers Association, he was a member of the chairman’s advisory board for Mutual of Omaha.

Mr. DiBacco served for six years as treasurer of the United Way of Niagara. He also was treasurer of the Niagara Council of the Arts, the Music School of Niagara and the Buffalo Guitar Quartet, and was an adviser and consultant to numerous businesses and government agencies.

He assisted in the planning for Artpark in Lewiston and attended its opening ceremonies.

In retirement, he was active with the Lewiston Republican Committee. He also was a member of the Lewiston Council on the Arts, the Historical Association of Lewiston and the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston.

A music lover, he played the accordion and classical guitar. He enjoyed gardening, golf, art and travel, visiting Europe, the South Pacific and most of the 50 states. An avid reader, he favored history and biographies. He also researched his genealogy for several generations.

He also enjoyed designing buildings, including his Lewiston home, which he had built in 1984.

He was an accomplished winemaker, noted for his red zinfandel. He spent winters in Florida. His summer car was a red 1976 Corvette.

His wife of 41 years, the former Alessandra “Sandy” Tecchio, died in 2001.

Survivors include a son, David J., interim chief executive officer at Eastern Niagara Hospital; his brother, Don; and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.