Indictment charges NT man with taping sex with unconscious prostitute

Edward Lockwood of North Tonawanda pleaded not guilty Thursday to a 29-count indictment accusing him of repeatedly using his cellphone to videotape sexual encounters with a prostitute who was unconscious, apparently because of drug use.

"The crimes in this case are on video," Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said in State Supreme Court. "Truthfully, we selected a few to keep the indictment manageable."

Lockwood, 56, of Schenck Street, was charged with rape and criminal sexual act in alleged acts between Aug. 3 and Jan. 22.

"She didn't know these acts were occurring until she saw the videos," Grundy said. The woman, 27, went through Lockwood's phone to find them, Grundy said.

The prosecutor said based on material in Lockwood's computer, she expects child pornography charges also will be filed.