In historic first, Iafallo to head Lackawanna City Council

Annette Iafallo made history this week when she became the first woman appointed to the post of Lackawanna City Council president.

Iafallo, 67, most recently served as a five-year city councilwoman who represented the second ward. She also sat on the Lackawanna City School Board for four two-year terms starting in 2001. She capped that with five years of service as district clerk.

Iafallo, who worked as a hair stylist for 42 years, said she has always tried to improve the quality of life for those around her.

She became a voice for residents who wanted a safe crossing on Ridge Road to access the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road. A HAWK beacon signal was installed in September 2017.

"Traffic signals were removed from the base of the Skyway along Ridge to Electric Avenue," she said. "That made traffic flow, but people couldn’t cross the street. We have a lot of handicapped residents who want to use the library."

In addition to campaigning for the HAWK, Iafallo fought to remove about 800 homeowners from the flood plain, relieving them of hefty flood insurance payments.

Iafallo's son David is chairman of the Lackawanna Democratic Party.

Her next political goal is to run for mayor. The city's top job currently held by Geoffrey Szymanski will open in 2020, when he'll step down after two terms in office, a limitation put forth in the Lackawanna City Charter.

"God willing, I will be in that race," said Iafallo. "That's always been my goal."