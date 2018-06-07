Imperial Pizza's sit-down restaurant to include bar

Before summer fades, Imperial Pizza fans should be able to sit down and enjoy a frosty beer with their slices in the expanded South Buffalo pizza destination.

Work on the takeout pizzeria's 4,800-square-foot addition is underway, and should be done by the end of August, said David Powers, who has owned Imperial with Jim Bouris since 1992.

Imperial is adding table service and a bar serving beer and wine at its new sit-down establishment, Powers said. The existing pizzeria, at 1035 Abbott Road, has been going full speed throughout, even though its former parking lot has been fenced off for construction.

The finished restaurant will hold about 150 people, including about 35 seats in the bar, and more in a covered patio.

The bar will serve beer and wine. "We'll have 16 taps, so we'll be tapping into the new wave."

Two years ago, Imperial turned two former house lots into a parking lot. Much of that space will become the new restaurant.

"Now it's fenced off and under construction, we lost a lot of that parking, but business hasn't dropped off," Powers said. "We're seeing that people will find room to park."

This September will be three years since the partners started talking about the project, Powers said. "We ran into a few bumps in the road, but since we started, people want to know when it'll be finished," he said.

The partners have been hearing the same things from lots of folks: "We can't wait for the new expansion."

