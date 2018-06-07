House authorizes Chautauqua Lake study

WASHINGTON – A study of the damage done by phosphorous runoff in Chautauqua Lake moved a step closer to reality Thursday as the House passed a bill calling for the research to be done.

Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, said the study could lead to solutions for the algal blooms that have been appearing in the lake.

“I am happy to say that we are one step closer to ending these awful algal blooms that reduce water quality and put a damper on the Chautauqua local economy,” Reed said. “It is always a good day when I can join my Democratic colleagues in the Senate to work to improve the quality of lives of the people we were sent by to Washington to represent.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, worked to get the provision in the version of the water resources bill the Senate passed last week.