Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Friday
1. Track & field - NYSPHSAA Championships
This first day of this year's outdoor championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School begins at 11 a.m. with the girls pole vault.
Important resources for following all the track and field action:
2. Baseball - NYSPHSAA semifinals
A pair of Section VI baseball teams head to Binghamton for final four appearances. Winners advance to Saturday's championship games.
- Class B: Roy-Hart vs. IV-Seton Catholic, 5 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School
- Class D: Brocton vs. IV-Deposit/Hancock, 5 p.m. at NYSEG Stadium
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
* * *
Thursday's roundup
Vanderlip's first good call in a season full of them was taking reins of Iroquois softball
Roy-Hart, Brocton baseball teams prepare for state semifinals
'Promposal' between Unified basketball teammates will melt your heart
Greatest season in history of Lancaster boys lacrosse ends in state semifinals
* * *
