Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Friday

1. Track & field - NYSPHSAA Championships

This first day of this year's outdoor championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School begins at 11 a.m. with the girls pole vault.

Important resources for following all the track and field action:

2. Baseball - NYSPHSAA semifinals

A pair of Section VI baseball teams head to Binghamton for final four appearances. Winners advance to Saturday's championship games.

  • Class B: Roy-Hart vs. IV-Seton Catholic, 5 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School
  • Class D: Brocton vs. IV-Deposit/Hancock, 5 p.m. at NYSEG Stadium

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

