GRIFFIN, Grace (Sippl)

GRIFFIN - Grace (nee Sippl)

June 6, 2018. Beloved wife of late James E. Griffin. Dear mother of Thomas "Doug" (Sandi), Shawn (Linda), and Timothy (Leslie Adamczyk) Griffin. Loving grandmother of Meredith Griffin, Kayleigh Neff, Patrick O'Neill, Kelsey (Sean) Hayes and Conor O'Neill. Sister of late Adam (late Grace) Rumley and late Birdie (late Ralph) McElroy. Friends and family may call Friday from 4-8 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment to follow the Mass at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Griffin was a St. Joseph of the Year Worker recipient for her 44 years of work at St. Thomas Aquinas and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Thomas Aquinas. Please share your online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com