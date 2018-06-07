Good news for Tops Markets: It was profitable – for a month

Tops Markets' grocery business was profitable during April – and that's a good sign as the supermarket chain tries to restructure its business.

Tops, which is trying to restructure its operations in bankruptcy to ease a stifling debt burden, reported an operating profit of $1.5 million during a one-month period from late March to late April.

The operating profit, which does not include expenses related to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization it launched in February, is a sign that the company's grocery business is healthy after being freed from the burden of annual interest payments that reached $80 million in 2017.

New financial statements filed by Tops with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court — the second set of monthly reports about the chain's business since its late February bankruptcy filing — show that Tops' grocery business was profitable at the beginning of spring and was generating cash – a big turnaround from the $80 million loss the company incurred in 2017.

The financial information that Tops disclosed, however, is limited in scope and only covers a period of a little less than a month, compared with the three-month increments that are used by publicly traded companies to report their sales and profits to investors.

The shorter time period, which runs from March 25 to April 21, makes Tops' financial information more volatile and more prone to be skewed by daily factors, such as weather or holidays like Easter. The latest report includes most of the typically busy week before Easter and the usually sluggish week after the holiday. The financial information also did not include figures from the same period last year – a valuable tool in measuring changes in a business' finances.

Tops had an operating loss of nearly $2 million during its first month following the bankruptcy filing, so the improved results from its second month still left the chain with a $452,000 operating loss for the entire two-month period.

Its sales reached $182 million during the nearly four-week period in March and April, slightly exceeding its $180.5 million in operating expenses. Tops also generated more than $43 million in cash during the month – an important turnaround for a company that had been running dangerously short on cash before its bankruptcy filing.

But Tops also continues to absorb additional expenses associated with its bankruptcy filing, and those costs totaled nearly $16 million, leading to a net loss of $14.4 million during the period.

Those bankruptcy expenses included nearly $6.3 million in fees that it paid to its lawyers and financial consultants, including $3.1 million in expenses for its lead law firm, Weil, Gotshal & Manages in New York City.

Tops executives hope to use the bankruptcy process to get its bond holders to agree to swap much of the company's debt for an equity stake in the restructured company. It also struck a deal last month to resolve a pension dispute involving nearly 700 workers represented by the Teamsters union at its Lancaster warehouse that could have cost the company more than $180 million over 20 years.

Instead, Tops' portion of the settlement will require a $4 million payment to a new retirement account for those workers. That money will come from funds Tops had earmarked for a controversial plan to pay bonuses to its five highest-ranking executives but agreed to scrap as part of the pension settlement.

Tops also is moving ahead with a plan to close "a few" underperforming stores, although it has not said how many supermarkets could be closed or where they are located.

Tops has said "the vast majority" of its 169 stores "are already sustainable profit centers, showing strong sales numbers" and offering the potential to generate strong cash flow in the coming years. But nearly one of every eight Tops stores — 21 in all — is a drain on the company's cash flow, according to the company's bankruptcy filing in February.