GIESLER, Carol Joan (Frigzinger)

June 6, 2018, of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of Frederick W. Giesler, Jr.; dearest mother of Cheryl (Barry) Bauer, Frederick W. III (friend Marilyn), Douglas (Marybeth), Grace (Mark) Habjan, Bonnie (Richard) Carter and Julie (David) Smith; fond grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 9+ great-grandchildren; sister of William (Margot) Fritzinger. Friends may call Friday, 4-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Service from St. John's Lutheran Church, 2131 Woodard Rd., Elma, Saturday morning at 10:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Carol was a long-time R.N. at E.C.M.C. and served on the E.J. Meyer Memorial Alumni Association and an Avon Rep. She will be deeply missed, as she always had time for everyone and always had a smile. She had a gift for making all people feel special. Sentiment may be expressed through a contribution to ALS Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. in memory of Carol.