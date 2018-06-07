BuffaloNews.com
Bills OTA's
Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin #13 stretches before the start of OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams #95 stretches before the start of OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 stretches before the start of OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills C Russell Bodine #66 stretches before the start of OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 stretches before the start of OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 stretches before the start of OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Mat Boesen #43 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams #95 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams #95 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes #55 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Adolphus Washington #92 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Eddie Yarbrough #54 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Eddie Yarbrough #54 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Shaq Lawson #90 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Shaq Lawson #90 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Terrence Fede #96 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Mat Boesen #43 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Mat Boesen #43 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes #55 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Marquavius Lewis #97 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Shaq Lawson #90 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Shaq Lawson #90 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams #95 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Adolphus Washington #92 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Harrison Phillips #99 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Terrence Fede #96 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Rickey Hatley #94 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Marquavius Lewis #97 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes #55 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes #55 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Owa Odighizuwa #59 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DE Mat Boesen #43 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei #98 works on his hand and footwork during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane talk on the sidelines during OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane talk on the sidelines during OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane talk on the sidelines during OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane talk on the sidelines during OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane talk on the sidelines during OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy #25 runs with the ball during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB A.J. McCarron #10 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB A.J. McCarron #10 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Jeremy Kerley #14 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Jeremy Kerley #14 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB A.J. McCarron #10 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB A.J. McCarron #10 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen #17 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen #17 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills qb Josh Allen #17 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen #17 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen #17 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen #17 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen #17 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB A.J. McCarron #10 throws a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin #13 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin #13 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Andre Holmes #18 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Andre Holmes #18 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Jeremy Kerley #14 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Jeremy Kerley #14 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Jeremy Kerley #14 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills WR Brandon Reilly #89 catches a pass during a drill in OTA's.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
