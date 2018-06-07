Alex Mendez, right, gives a fist pump to new owner Jamison Phillips.
On a warm evening, the patio fills up quickly.
Tom Hurley, right, speaks with another customer Mike Ortwein. Both came to the old Checkers. Hurley, who grew up in the neighborhood used to clean the bar with his brother when they were kids.
A Brooklyn Summer Ale sits in front of a customer at the bar.
Kevin Goodwin plays darts with his buddies. Looking on are John Devine, left and Brian Graham.
Dave Batkowski holds the leash of friend's dog The Outlaw, while he gets a drink in the bar. Next to Butkowksi is Danielle Engel.
The Outlaw, the dog of a patron hangs out on the patio.
Friends of owner Jamison Phillips stop in. From left are Alex Mendez, John Devine, Kevin Goodwin, Phil Scaffidi and Brian Graham.
John Devine plays darts with his friends.
Many patrons raved about how much nicer the two unisex bathrooms were from the previous owner's facilities.
Owner Jamison Phillips, with the help of his father, put in new floors, remodeled the bathrooms, refinished the bar, built a bar back purchased new TVs and a grill, installed 16 new beer taps and a installed a projector to watch games. Sixteen new taps were installed. The bartender pours a 1911 Hard Cider.
Owner Jamison Phillips, with the help of his father, put in new floors, remodeled the bathrooms, refinished the bar, built a bar back purchased new TVs and a grill, installed 16 new beer taps and a installed a projector to watch games. The new bar back has granite countertops.
From left hanging out on the patio are Jeff Kingsley, song Rio and Paul Scinta.
From left hanging out on the patio are Ann Sellers, Ryan Justice, Michelle Giancaterin and Julie Winkeman.
Friends play several games of darts.
Stacy Young, left, John Hargrave and Angela Trott hang out. Young and Hargrave were patrons of the old Checkers.
Owner Jamison Phillips, with the help of his father, put in new floors, remodeled the bathrooms, refinished the bar, built a bar back purchased new TVs and a grill, installed 16 new beer taps and a installed a projector to watch games.
Delia Koeppen, left, greets Tom Hurley, as she enters the bar. Koeppen who was a regular at Checkers after college was anxious to see what the new place looked like. Hurley, who grew up in the neighborhood, used to clean the bar with his brother when they were kids.
Phillips and his father built the bar back.
Phillips installed a projector to watch games.
Emily Donnelly hangs out with friends. She had been in Checkers before, but came in because she knows owner Jamison Phillips.
Former Checkers patrons and new customers came to check the new place.
A bartender pours an Ellicottville Blueberry wheat ale.
Owner Jamison Phillips, right, speaks with friend Alex Mendez at the bar.
Jim Kenny, who used to by part of the Checkers Running Club, has a drink with Bonnie Blatner, who is visiting the bar for the first time.
This is the new grill. To start, they are serving hotdogs.
