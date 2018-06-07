The 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class. Front row: Bill Bradshaw, Gina Castelli, John Faller, Joe Mesi, Sherry Birrer, daughter of Werner u201cBabeu201d Birrer. Middle row John Hewson, representing (John Hewson), Barry Smith, Jeff Yates, Donna Pottle, (representing Louise, Estelle and Mary Weigel. Back row: Lonnie Nielson, Rickey Williams and Jimmy Williams at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Boxer Joe Mesi speaks after he was announced as a member of the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Gina Castelli, Canisius college basketball player and coach, speaks after she was introduced into the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Tom Kohler, president of the GBSHOF, announces the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Tom Kohler, president of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, announces the 2018 class during a press conference at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Robert L. Smith, a member of the 2016 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, takes pictures at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Joe Mesi speaks after being introduced into the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Joe Mesi speaks after being introduced as a member of the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
John Boutet carries the GBSHOF trophy to a press conference to announcing the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Joe Mesi looks over the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame trophy prior to a press conference were he was announced as part of the 2018 class at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
New members of the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame look on during a press conference at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Tom Kohler, president of the GBSHOF, announces during a press conference the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Gina Castelli, Canisius college basketball player and coach, speaks during a press conference after she was announced as member of the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
Joe Mesi speaks during a press conference after he was announced as member of the 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News
The 2018 class of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class (Front row) Bill Bradshaw, Gina Castelli, John Faller, Joe Mesi, Sherry Birrer, daughter of Werner u201cBabeu201d Birrer (Middle row) John Hewson, representing (John Hewson), Barry Smith, Jeff Yates, at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday June 6, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Share this article