FATTA, Ann L. (Leyden)

June 6, 2018, age 94, beloved wife of the late Ernest Fatta; devoted mother of Barbara (Scott) Mason, Richard (Polly and the late Colleen) and David (Denise Marino) Fatta; loving grandmother of Kathleen (Scott) Mitchell and Michelle (Steven Devlin) Fatta; great-grandmother of Natalie Mitchell; sister of the late William, Paul and Richard Leyden; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco, GRECO FUNERAL HOME (716) 874-4400. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com