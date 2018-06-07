Facing end of its lease, Marilla Post Office could be moved to Town Hall

The U.S. Postal Service wants to move its Marilla Post Office into space at the town’s offices on Two Rod Road, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

The post office is getting kicked out of its current building, which is located less than a block away from Town Hall at 1693 Two Rod Road.

That building’s owner does not want to renew the post office’s lease, which is set to expire in August, said Karen Mazurkiewicz, the U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman.

Postal service officials are planning to hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. June 25 at the Marilla Community Center to discuss the proposed move with residents, Mazurkiewicz said.

After the end of its lease in August, the post office can remain at 1693 Two Rod Road for a few months, Mazurkiewicz said. She said the service doesn’t expect any delays in service to Marilla while transitioning out of the current building.

David Wolff, a real estate specialist employed by the U.S. Postal Service, is leading the relocation project, the spokeswoman added. Wolff will address residents during the June meeting.

A separate meeting was held by the post office in mid-April to discuss the lease issue.