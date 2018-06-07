Ex-Sabre Ryan Miller, Chrissy Teigen have friendly Twitter tangle

Social media thrives on celebrity banter.

Consider supermodel/social media celeb Chrissy Teigen, who boasts 10.6 million followers, and former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller, now of the Anaheim Ducks, who has a comparatively meager 171,000 of his own.

A relatively sporadic, non-controversial Twitter user, Miller surprisingly piped up five days after Teigen tweeted "I feel like I can absolutely be a hockey goalie."

I feel like I can absolutely be a super model https://t.co/tGLpgW9pxd — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

When Teigen and the Los Angeles Kings' bold Twitter account conversed playfully, Miller, whose Sabres tenure lasted from 1999 to 2014, wasn't done.

I ran some numbers and if you lay on your side and lift your top leg up and down the entire game, you stop 99.9% of attempted goals. The rest is up to defense. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 3, 2018

I ran some numbers and if you lay on your side in an exotic location you look hot. The rest is up to the photographer. https://t.co/5cJhe3S3oW — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

The News' Amy Moritz interviewed Miller earlier this year, highlighting how family had become the focal point of his life during the twilight of his hockey career.

During his time with the Sabres, Ryan Miller was never really a controversial figure off the ice, generally laying low and supporting his charity, the Steadfast Foundation. In other words, Miller's involvement in this kind-of-ridiculous story is a little out-of-character (but funny!).

Teigen, who chimes in regularly - with humor and a few ounces of profanity - on topics ranging from sports to politics to cooking, has even commented on the Cellino and Barnes dispute.

But the Miller-Teigen social media story wasn't over.

In a world where National Hockey League teams have their own personalities - thanks to the Kings and now the Vegas Golden Knights - the Anaheim Ducks account's entrance into the discussion just an hour later took the banter to another level.

Ryan Miller is here to remind everyone goaltending ain’t easy. pic.twitter.com/UY76cbjGza — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 7, 2018

After admitting his responses to Teigen's bold claim were in jest, Miller hinted at the sudden burst of attention he received, too.

But thank you to everyone who let me know so passionately that I could never be a supermodel 😂. — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

Welcoming another deluge of responses, Teigen - who's terrific at engaging with her fans - finally became exasperated three hours later.

Do not joke about men or sports, for real. Thank you for opening up my mentions to the SHAMBLES that is angry hockey fans, Anaheim Ducks! https://t.co/WGVISfIiz5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 7, 2018

Finally, the Twitter saga reached a serene conclusion (we hope it's the conclusion), with Teigen changing her profile to include "could not be a hockey goalie." Miller has won this round.

[Update: Never mind. It's not over.]

Twitter bucket list:

⭕️Blocked by Trump

✅Chirp @chrissyteigen with a joke to inspire her to reply and have it go waaay off course

⭕️convince @joerogan chiropractic and osteopathic alignment is real

⭕️3 day flame war with @pattonoswalt over something trivial in a subtweet — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

