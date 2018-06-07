Dunkirk man, 30, pleads guilty to drug possession and sales

A Dunkirk man caught with drugs in a safe pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fred Santiago, 30, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment when sentenced Sept. 20 before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between July 2016 and May 2, 2017, Santiago conspired with a co-defendant to distribute around the area kilogram quantities of cocaine he obtained from a supplier in New York City. The drugs were obtained for sale and distribution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A raid was conducted May 2, 2017, at Santiago's Lincoln Avenue home, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

About 640 grams of cocaine were seized from a safe, and about 39 grams of marijuana were seized from a kitchen counter, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.