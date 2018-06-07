Discount Diva: A jam-packed schedule of free family fun this week

There is so much free fun on tap this week, let’s get right to it.

• Thunder of Niagara International Air Show. The free air show features jaw-dropping aerial demonstrations, as well as ground displays and vendors. The main events are the formation military jet demonstrations from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds, doing aerobatics as close as 36 inches apart.

There is free parking with free shuttles in the: NFTA overflow lot, 2176 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Niagara Falls; Vantage Business Park, 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive, Sanborn; Niagara SPCA Lot, 2134 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls.

It takes place at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, 10405 Lockport Road in Niagara Falls. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Planes start flying at 11 a.m. There’s no admittance after 2:30 p.m. The air show ends at 4 p.m. Call 236-2136.

• Kids get moving at Canalside. This free event is designed to be so much fun, kids will get their exercise without feeling like they’re “exercising.” It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on the beach at Canalside, 44 Prime St.

• Michaels Crafting Corner. Michaels employees will have a small craft project for each child who attends. It’s at the Eastgate Plaza Farmers Market from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, 5183 Transit Road, in the parking lot behind Moe’s.

It’s free and open to all ages. Call 839-6132.

• Read with a princess. A costumed princess will meet with children Friday, June 15, to read a fairy tale, give a “Royal Princess Lesson,” lead a sing-along and take pictures with your little ones. Registration is required, so call 837-7209 to sign up.

The free event takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 1565 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

• Safety Fair and Touch-a-Truck. Always a big hit with the kids, the Niagara Power Vista will host heavy machinery and let your young ones get up close. There also will be vendors and other fun.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. Call 285-3211.

• Family Day at the Museum. If you’ve never been to the Cattaraugus County Historical Museum and Research Center, 9824 Route 16 in Machias, now’s your chance. It will have free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16, with a full schedule of events, including a performance by the WNY Fiddle Kids at 12:30 p.m., a wild birds presentation by Wild Spirit Education at 2 p.m., and blacksmithing demonstrations as well as an interactive program about pioneers.

• Intro to Forest Bathing. Forest bathing is an ancient form of nature therapy that is making a big comeback in health circles. The guides at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve will teach you and your family all about it for free while you walk and use all your senses to soak in the forest’s relaxing properties. It takes place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 16, at 93 Honorine Drive in Depew.

There’s also the “Woods Walk: Summer Sounds” scheduled at the preserve from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.