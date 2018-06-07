Di BACCO, John L.

Di BACCO - John L. Of Lewiston, NY, age 83, passed away on June 6, 2018. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, on July 1, 1934, the son of the late Robert and Bambina (Paolilli) Di Bacco. He was the loving husband of the late Alessandra (Sandy) (Tecchio) Di Bacco; beloved father of David John (Nancy) Di Bacco; grandfather of Anthony John, Robert David Di Bacco and Marissa Ann Di Bacco; cherished brother of Don (Janice) Di Bacco; uncle of Louis (Sue) La Barber; brother-in-law of Jackie (John) Teixeira, Teresa Koch, Mike Tecchio (Eileen Marino) and all of their children. In addition to his wife and birth-parents, he was predeceased by his father and mother (that raised) him Lawrence and Mary Di Ruscio and their children Ida La Barber (Louie) and Irene Di Ruscio and their son Guido Di Ruscio; dear friend of Dr. Ronald (Arlene) Cheff and their children. Mr. Di Bacco was the retired CFO and Vice President of Finance Fiscal Services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Visitation will be on Friday, June 8th from 2 - 4:30 and 7 - 9 P.M. at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls. John's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 A.M. in Holy Family Parish and St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery to follow. Memorial offerings in Mr. Di Bacco's name may be made to any local hospital in Niagara County. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for register.