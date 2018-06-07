Despite hefty contract, Bills’ Lotulelei is OK with not being a star

Star Lotulelei enjoys life under the radar.

When he can go out in public in Western New York and barely be recognized as a Buffalo Bills player, that’s perfectly fine. “If I can walk around in peace, then I think that’s a good thing,” he said after Thursday’s organized team activity practice.

Lotulelei and his wife, Angelina, have four children. The youngest, a 1-year-old boy, is “not the easiest guy to take around.” But Lotulelei welcomes any excuse to limit his travels to work and an occasional stroll when the weather is nice, such as a recent visit to the Erie Basin Marina. A couple of people stopped him to say hello, but for the most part he went unnoticed.

That is, as unnoticed as a 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle with long dark hair and a shaggy dark beard can be.

“Some guys can’t even go to the grocery store,” Lotulelei said. “They’ve got to have people do that for them.”

He certainly would figure to be able to afford to have his personal shoppers and any number of other luxuries. In March, after his contract with the Carolina Panthers expired, Lotulelei received a five-year, $50-million deal from the Bills. He was the literal star of their free-agency shopping period and his was one of the more lucrative signings in the NFL.

Yet, since his introductory news conference, the 28-year-old Lotulelei hasn’t received a whole lot of attention.

Some of that is because he’s a defensive lineman, and the absence of contact during offseason workouts doesn’t allow him or other defenders to make many attention-getting plays. But most of it stems from his ultra-humble, low-keyed nature. Despite his team-high salary, Lotulelei, who was born in Tonga, isn’t trying to be a star or anything close to it.

“I mean, I understand what they’ve done to get me here,” he said. “I appreciate it and it means a lot to me, so I haven't done anything but work since I got here, trying to fit in, trying to earn the right to play with these guys. They’re a real accomplished defense, especially coming off last year. They’ve got some top-notch players on their defense, so it means a lot to me to be able to come here and try to work to be a part of what they’ve got here.

“Just because of what they’ve spent to get me here and what they’ve done to get me here, it doesn’t change anything in me.”

And just because the Bills traded another highly paid defensive tackle, Marcell Dareus, to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season doesn’t mean Lotulelei sees himself as his replacement. And just because the tackle next to Lotulelei, Kyle Williams, is a 13-year veteran doesn’t mean Lotulelei is seeking to be on the receiving end of a figurative passing of the baton.

“I mean, I’m not coming in here expecting to replace anybody,” Lotulelei said. “I'm not coming in here to be another Marcell, I’m not coming in here to be another Kyle Williams. I'm coming here to be the best me that I can be.”

What is the best Star Lotulelei?

“It’s coming in, working, trying to help young guys around me,” he said. “And then, when I’m on the field, giving my full effort, being where I'm supposed to be, knowing the plays, working out, just doing everything I'm supposed to be doing. And then working with the new D-line group that I’m here with, guys like Kyle Williams, who has just kind of made this thing for me a lot easier because he kind of takes control of the whole thing. So all I’ve got to do is listen. I kind of just fall back and let him do his thing and I try to learn from him as much as I can.

“I’m just trying to learn. I’m not young, but I’m not old. I’m right in the middle, so I’ve got a lot to learn still. I’m learning from Kyle, learning from guys like Zo (linebacker Lorenzo Alexander), guys like (end) Jerry (Hughes). It’s been a good experience so far.”

Nothing special, just one of 11 guys on defense.

Coach Sean McDermott, who was with Lotulelei through his first five NFL seasons when McDermott was defensive coordinator of the Panthers, reinforces the notion that the Bills’ biggest free-agent acquisition since he became coach and Brandon Beane became general manager last year isn’t necessarily the biggest part of the team.

“Watching him grow off the field as a man, as a husband, as a father, that’s been enjoyable for me,” McDermott said. “And then to be able to put him in a room with the likes of Kyle Williams, Jerry Hughes, (end) Trent Murphy, (rookie tackle) Harrison Phillips, some of the other players that are already in that room, I think he’s a good piece to the overall puzzle for us.”

Keep in mind, this is a player who walked away from football after high school.

After his career at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah, Lotulelei signed a letter-of-intent to receive a football scholarship from Brigham Young University. However, the scholarship offer was withdrawn because he didn’t meet BYU’s academic requirements.

“I got real down on myself about that, so I didn’t feel like I wanted to play,” Lotulelei said. “I felt like I let my family down, I let those around me down. So I quit.”

He took a job delivering furniture. He did it for about six months until he decided that “it was a 9-to-5 that I just couldn’t do. I hated it.”

Lotulelei then enrolled at Snow junior college in central Utah. He played for one season, then redshirted to preserve three seasons of eligibility at the Division I level. But his passion for football wasn’t much greater than before.

“Being a junior college, it was like, ‘Alright, I’ve just got to do this to get to where I want to be,’” he said. “It was kind of me going through the motions in junior college. I was playing just because I had to be there. It was another step in where I had to be.”

Utah, Utah State and Oregon State expressed interest, although “I was lighter, about 260 pounds, so they didn’t know if I was a D-tackle or a D-end.” During his redshirt year, Lotulelei, mainly through inactivity, added nearly 100 pounds. That intensified the interest of the three Division I schools.

Utah showed the most, with coach Kyle Whittingham and members of his staff making weekly visits to Snow, and Lotulelei was sold. “So, from there, I just worked my butt off,” he said. He met Angelina, a volleyball player at Snow. They had a daughter and later got married.

“When I finally got to Utah, in 2010, being in a different kind of atmosphere, Division 1, different coaches, I had to work hard,” Lotulelei said. “No more slacking off like in junior college. That’s really what got my drive going. And then I had a daughter. I had to take care of her, so that’s when really things started to turn around for me.”

After five seasons as a pro, Lotulelei isn’t all that different than he was when he walked away from the game after school or was going through the motions in junior college. It takes more than money to motivate him.

“I like to go out there and have fun,” he said. “If I'm not enjoying it, it’s hard for me to actually put my all into it. Being here has kind of turned that around for me.”

So far, Lotulelei likes everything about being a member of the Bills. He especially appreciates that he can be somewhat anonymous, despite the lofty stature that comes from his contract.

“I’m not Shady (McCoy), I’m not Kyle Williams, I’m not Kelvin Benjamin,” he said. “It was like that in Carolina. I’m not Cam Newton, I’m not Luke (Kuechly). And I’m good with that.”