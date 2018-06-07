Crimestoppers offers $4,000 reward in connection with Sunday homicide

Crimestoppers Buffalo is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of an individual in connection with the shooting death of a Buffalo man.

Parris Warren was slain Sunday in the area of Genesee and High streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 867-6161. Crimestoppers is a nonprofit organization that assists law enforcement in their efforts to solve crimes.