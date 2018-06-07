Channel 7 part-time anchor Lando exiting after landing full-time job

Lia Lando, who has been anchoring WKBW-TV's (Channel 7) Sunday newscasts for about a year, will have her final broadcast at the ABC affiliate on Saturday.

On her last weekend, Lando switched with Hannah Buehler, who now will anchor this Sunday.

According to a Channel 7 memo to the staff congratulating Lando, she is taking a full-time job anchoring job at WROC-TV (Channel 8). WROC is one of the Rochester stations where she previously worked. She lives in the Rochester area and has been commuting to Channel 7 for her Sunday newscasts.

Channel 7 was the second Buffalo station where Lando briefly worked. She previously was an interim anchor at WIVB-TV (Channel 4) after Lisa Flynn left the station in 2009.

