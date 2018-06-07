CBS shows, hospital shows, Chicago shows are May sweeps winners

With the May sweeps results in documenting the popularity of prime-time broadcast network shows, let's look at the most noticeable things about Western New York viewing habits.

"Roseanne" Wasn't No. 1 Here: When ABC canceled the reboot of "Roseanne," it was widely reported as TV's No. 1 program. Not here. "The Big Bang Theory" (1) "NCIS" (2), "Young Sheldon" (3) and "Bull" (4) all had higher household ratings here.

It also should be noted that NBC's top-rated program, "This Is Us," finished its run before the May sweeps began. "Roseanne" (5) wasn't even the highest-rated ABC series in the age 18-49 and age 25-54 demographics here. Ageless "Modern Family" was.

The Top 10: The rest of the Top 10 in household ratings are: "Mom" (6), "Blue Bloods" (7), "Chicago Fire" (8), "The Voice" (9) and "Survivor" (10).

Top 10 in the Key Demographic: The top shows in the age 18-49 demographic important to the networks are: "Big Bang" (1), "Young Sheldon" (2), "Modern Family" (3), "Survivor" (4), "Roseanne" and "Grey's Anatomy" (tied for 5), "Family Guy" (7),"Mom" (8), "Chicago PD" (9) and "Chicago Med" (10).

This is a CBS Market: With seven of the Top 10 programs in households, WNY clearly is CBS country. "Mom," which has Buffalo native Nick Bakay as a showrunner, is only a half a rating point in households behind "Roseanne."

Not Many Shows Hit a Bo Derek: With so many cable and streaming options, it is rare for a broadcast series to average a 10 rating here. The only programs here to hit the number made famous by Derek after seven days of viewing are "Big Bang," "NCIS," "Young Sheldon," "Bull" and "Roseanne." Only 10 programs hit a rating of 8 or higher.

Hospital Shows Thrive: "Grey's Anatomy" remains ABC's No. 1 drama, NBC's "Chicago Med" is NBC's No. 2 drama and the newcomer "The Resident" is Fox's No. 1 drama.

Chicago Shows Are on Fire: "Saturday Night Live" can make fun of the success of all the Dick Wolf series based in the Windy City. But they deliver for NBC. "Chicago Fire" is the network's No. 1. drama here, "Chicago Med" is No. 2 and "Chicago PD" is No. 3.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Has About Nine Fans Here: I exaggerate, But sadly, the critically acclaimed Andy Samberg comedy that was given a reprieve by Hulu after Fox canceled it averaged a 1.6 household rating. So don't expect Hulu subscriptions to go up here. But it did get ratings above 2 in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics.

The 10 p.m. Bump: Many 10 p.m. programs get low live ratings here, presumably because people go to bed earlier. But many of them deliver strong viewing up to seven days later.

ABC's "Designated Survivor," which has been canceled, only averaged a 1.7 live rating. The rating grew 4.2 points to a 5.9 rating when later viewing was added.

"Chicago Med" grew 3.0 points to a 7.0 rating. CBS "Blue Bloods" grew 2.8 points to a 9.1 rating. Even CBS' 10 p.m. Thursday series "S.W.A.T" grew 3.3 points to a 7.3 rating.

Fox Shows Get Little Love Here: "The Resident" is the top-rated Fox show here with a 5.9 rating. "Empire" averages a 4.0 rating. Most Fox shows don't even get a 3 household rating. Even the ageless "The Simpsons" only averages a 2 rating here. However, it gets a strong 3.3 rating in the 25-54 male demographic.

"Family Guy," which averages a 3 household rating, gets a 5.2 rating among age 25-54 males.

The CW Stands for 'Can't Watch' Here: The CW shows that are carried on WNLO-TV are mostly ignored here. "Supernatural" is the only CW program that gets a household rating above 1 on Channel 4's sister station.

Networks Need New Hits: With few new shows having much of an impact, it is easy to see why the networks keep aging shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Blue Bloods," "NCIS" and "Modern Family" around as long as writers, producers and actors are willing to make them at a reasonable cost. If you are looking for something new and different, head to cable or the streaming services to find them.

Now let's look at WNY's viewing habits in the early morning, evening news and late-night comedy time periods programmed by the networks.

NBC's "Today," with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as co-anchors, remains first in the morning with a 6.5 rating on Channel 2, a gain of 0.3 points from a year ago when Matt Lauer was Guthrie's co-anchor. Its demographics also have improved from a year ago.

*"CBS This Morning," which now has John Dickerson joining Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King as anchors, slipped from second place a year ago to third with a 2.4 rating on Channel 4. That's a point lower than a year ago when Charlie Rose was a co-anchor. Its demographics also took a hit.

*CBS' loss is ABC's gain. "Good Morning America" averaged a 3.8 rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7), 0.7 higher than a year ago, and now is in second place. Its demographics also have improved.

*Nationally, "GMA" is No. 1 in viewers, while "Today" has slightly stronger demographics.

In the evening news battle, "The NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" remains No. 1 with a 7.8 average rating on Channel 2, down 1.5 points from a year ago. It also has declining demographics.

"The CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor" is No. 2 with a 7.0 rating on Channel 4 , down 0.4 from a year ago when Scott Pelley was the anchor. Glor's newscast has fewer viewers from a year ago but has cut Holt's lead almost in half. It also has improved the 18-49 demographic. It is only a tenth of a point behind Holt's newscast here in that demo after being almost a point behind a year ago.

"ABC's World News with David Muir," which wins nationally in viewers, is the only newscast that improved its household rating from a year ago. It has a 5.2 rating on Channel 7, up from a 4.9. However, its demographics declined from a year ago.

Nationally, Muir's newscast averaged a 5.2 household rating, Holt's a 5.0 and Glor's a 3.8.

In late-night, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" narrowly beats "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in household ratings here, 2.6-2.5, after almost beating him by a point a year ago and being ahead in the 18-49 demo then. Fallon wins that important demo now, with Kimmel edging out Colbert for second place.

The big news in late night is the number of age 18-49 viewers that Nielsen claims are abandoning the talk shows. Compared to a year ago, the three late-night shows lost 40 percent in that demo, with Colbert experiencing a 60 percent decline. That is no laughing matter.