Caps hopeful of living their dream

LAS VEGAS – With a 5 p.m. Pacific time start, there was no morning skate for the Washington Capitals on Thursday in advance of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final. A few Caps met the media in the T-Mobile Arena interview room less than three hours before puck drop and really the only topic of conversation was the Stanley Cup.

Washington leads the series over Vegas, three games to one, and can win the title for the first time with one more win.

"I think we just stick to what we've been doing and what's been giving us success," said winger T.J. Oshie. "I personally don't want to go back to Washington and use any wiggle room we have. It's really just a matter of keep doing what we're doing and on some areas we can definitely improve on."

"It's a special moment for sure," said center Evgeny Kuznetsov. "It's been a long way for us and we've done a lot of good things. We have to focus. If we go out and play our game, it's not easy to play against us."

Coach Barry Trotz said he simply wanted to see his players have fun in the moment and that they all understand what's at stake.

"A lot of the players, they've played for the Cup many thousands of times as kids," Trotz said. "Street hockey, outoor rinks, hallways on hockey trips, all of that. They've played for the Cup a number of times. Just a bigger stage."

Asked what kind of Cup dreams he's had, Oshie immediately jumped at the thought.

"It's just every time you're in the back yard," Oshie said. "For me it was playing roller hockey by myself with my little brother and sister dangling through them and scoring the game-winning goal. Whatever you dreamt of when you were growing up, this was our dream and we're very close to it but we're mature enough to know there's still a lot of work ahead of us."

Vegas had an optional skate this morning at its facility a few miles away from the Strip in Summerlin. Coach Gerard Gallant gave no clues about any lineup changes, saying reporters had to wait about six hours or so to find out.