Canalside Live: Policies, tickets and other tips

It's another season of concerts at Canalside and time for a refresher on showtimes, special tickets and policies on what you can or can't bring in to the event.

This information is for the concerts taking place as part of the Canalside Live music series only. Other musical events and festivals will have many similar security measures, but ticket prices, gate times, etc. will change.

Tickets

General: Cost is $5 for general admission. Tickets are available at the Canalside Information Kiosk on the boardwalk, all of the 17 area Consumer’s Beverages locations and at eventbrite.com. The general admission entrance is on Hanover Street.

Premium section: Cost is $30 (eventbrite.com, Canalside info kiosk) and you must be 21 years of age or older. You'll see the show from the Beer Garden Expansion to the right of the stage, get two free drinks and private restrooms.

VIP experience: Cost is $35 (via eventbrite.com, Canalside info kiosk) and you must be 21 years of age or older. You’ll get access to the VIP Honda Pavilion, two free drinks, appetizers by The Dish at Canalside, the all-important private bathrooms, access to the front of the stage viewing area, and a souvenir Canalside Live cup. The VIP entrance is at Main and Perry streets.

The show

Times: Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m. with the headliner on around 8 p.m., depending on the lineup. Concerts are rain or shine, but will be canceled for safety reasons in case of severe weather like strong winds or lightning. Arrive early since you will need to have some items checked at the security table.

Parking: There are plenty of ramps and surface parking within walking distance. Check out this Canalside parking map.

Policies

This is what you can bring:

Small bags and diaper bags, no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches.

Folding chairs in the general admission area and the VIP Honda Pavilion. No chairs are permitted near the front of stage.

Cameras (small handheld or personal cameras only). Professional cameras aren’t allowed.

Don’t bring:

It should go without saying to leave all weapons, fireworks, drugs and anything deemed dangerous at home, but unfortunately it still needs to be said. Here is the much longer list of prohibited items at Canalside Live concerts.

Outside food and drink, including coolers

Backpacks/large totes

Animals. Only certified service animals are permitted and paperwork is required.

Umbrellas

Professional video and photo cameras

Recording devices

Selfie sticks, tripods or monopods

Bicycles

Fireworks

Glass containers

Illegal drugs/drug paraphernalia

Laser pointers

Air horns

Any item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by security

Weapons of any kind

You will need to put the following items on the security table to be checked: