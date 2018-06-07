California man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

A California man who conducted an online relationship with a minor from Cattaraugus County pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Loren Glen Warner, 28, of Fresno, faces a maximum 30 years in prison when sentenced Oct. 25 before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in January 2017 Warner met the 14-year-old victim at the family’s church in Cattaraugus County and the two began communicating on Facebook and Snapchat.

Warner, who prosecutors said knew the victim was 14, began making sexual statements in his communications to the victim, and sent sexually explicit images of himself to the minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Warner asked for and received nude photographs of the victim, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In March 2017, Warner pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a minor in Cattaraugus County Court and was sentenced to seven years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.