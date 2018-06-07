21-year-old man victim of fatal shooting on Fillmore Avenue
A 21-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot Thursday in the 1300 block of Fillmore Avenue, near Riley Street.
The victim was declared deceased at the scene, according to Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
Buffalo Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Buffalo police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at Fillmore Avenue & Riley Street. pic.twitter.com/DHGNwRWcDM
— Harold McNeil (@HaroldMcNeilBN) June 7, 2018
Share this article