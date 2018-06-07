Buffalo police identify city's four latest homicide victims
Buffalo Police have released the names of the city's four most recent homicide victims.
- Demonety Davis, 19, was fatally shot May 27 on Hirschbeck Street.
- Sergio Keyes, 26, was killed May 30 in a double shooting on Burgard Place.
- Ronald Willis, 20, was killed June 1 in a shooting on Stanley Street, near Bailey Avenue.
- Parris Warren, 36, was fatally shot June 3 near Genesee and Herman streets. A $4,000 reward has been offered for information about his killing.
Police have not announced any arrests in the four killings, which happened over an eight-day period.
There have been 17 homicides in Buffalo so far this year, along with another death that's being investigated as a homicide.
