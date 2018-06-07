Buffalo house flippers' HGTV show debuts this month

After a four-month delay, Buffalo-area house flippers will finally debut their national television series on HGTV.

Originally scheduled to appear in February, the premiere was postponed because of the Winter Olympics and Daytona 500. The first episode will air at 2 p.m. June 24, featuring a home on Tonawanda Creek Road in Clarence Center.

"Risky Builders" features Chris and Lorissa Naugle, a married couple who own FlipOut Academy at Eastern Hills Mall, along with local artist Blair Rusin of Art by Blair. All three live in Williamsville.

FlipOut Academy is billed as a place for people to "learn how to find, fund and flip real estate."

Their space at Eastern Hills Mall serves as headquarters for the real estate education program the couple established in 2014. The Naugles and a group of coaches teach students the process of flipping houses, then work with them as the students flip houses themselves. The 7,000-square-foot space, next to the WBBZ-TV studio, contains a 100-person theater-style event area for real estate workshops, design seminars and training.

The Naugles rehab and re-sell homes in the Buffalo market under the LC Strategic Realty brand.

Blair Rusin is a former professional snowboarder who now is a professional artist and designer who creates furnishings, decorative concrete and murals.

The title of the show refers to the Naugles' risk investing in the Buffalo market.