Buffalo charter school didn't report student stabbing to police

Officials at Western New York Maritime Charter in South Buffalo didn't call for an ambulance or police when a 13-year-old middle school student was stabbed in class by another student Tuesday afternoon, according to Buffalo police.

The 13-year-old attacker used a pocket knife to stab the victim in his upper left leg, a wound that required a couple of stitches, police said. The victim's guardian took the teen to Mercy Hospital for evaluation and treatment, and notified police, according to the police report.

The stabbing happened between 12:30 and 12:40 p.m. in an English Language Arts classroom on the second floor of the Buffum Street school. The juvenile suspect left the school premises after the stabbing, according to the report.

Police recovered the pocket knife in a school bathroom.

The 13-year-old suspect, whose name was not released by police, was arrested later that day. He was charged with second-degree assault.

A school official did take a statement from a witness about the incident, the report said.

School officials did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.