[BN] Blitz newsletter: Free agent Richie Incognito still wants to play in the NFL

Richie Incognito's initial reason for retiring was his health. "My liver and kidneys are shutting down. Nothing I can't restore with some balance, but the stress is killing me," he told the News in April, adding that he would "absolutely not" reconsider and try to make a comeback.

But now that Incognito came out of retirement and was released by the Bills, he says he'd like a chance to play again.

Incognito sent a lengthy text message to reporters Wednesday that concluded: "Hopefully I will land somewhere so I can come back up there and kick their (expletive). They know what time it is."

Other teams may be scared off by Incognito's health issues and his recent brush with police, but there's a chance we haven't seen the last of him.

Bills players visit Buffalo students: Learning went both ways as Bills rookies spent time with students at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue. "It starts here first, because without school we wouldn't be standing here," first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds told first- and third-graders.

Coming Thursday: The Bills are back at OTAs Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to meet with the media around 10:30 a.m., with player interviews after practice.

