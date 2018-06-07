BMHA cleans up Perry complex debris after congressman's criticism

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority has removed piles of debris dumped outside vacant Commodore Perry apartments, within days after a congressman publicly ripped the agency for the mess and called for a federal investigation.

A BMHA official promised Thursday to take additional steps at the public housing complex to prevent dumping and related problems in the future.

No dumping signs will be installed as will motion-activated floodlights, said Gillian Brown, the BMHA's interim executive director.

"We are installing safeguards to the area to try to minimize the possibilities of further illegal dumping on our property," Brown said.

Such dumping, Brown said, is illegal. "And if we can determine the source, we will seek to prosecute those who are responsible for this is criminal court."

The BMHA action won praise from Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, whose photographs of the trash piles brought public attention to the problem earlier this week.

"Kudos to BMHA staff for cleaning this up," Higgins tweeted out Thursday, before issuing a statement that read: "Swift action by BMHA staff in this instance is welcome and we hope it can lead to a larger focus by BMHA leadership on improving the quality of affordable housing moving forward.”

Higgins walked around photographing the vacant portion of the Perry housing complex Sunday after reading a Buffalo News article that focused on the Langfield Homes, which recently flunked a federal inspection, scoring a 46 out of 100. The article also mentioned other BMHA developments that failed inspections, including Perry, which is a collection of apartment buildings – some occupied, and others vacant.

Perry scored a 52 on a HUD inspection of the occupied row houses in 2015. HUD inspectors returned there last week, and BMHA officials said they expect the row houses to get a 61, a barely passing score.

When walking around the vacant Perry apartments Sunday, Higgins photographed some vacant apartments with doors and windows no longer boarded up or secured. He also found piles of debris on the grounds.

Higgins contacted the media about the situation Monday, renewing his calls for the BMHA to consider selling the vacant property. He also wrote to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Inspector General, requesting an investigation of BMHA management.

Higgins' staff was back at Perry Thursday, this time taking photographs showing that the debris Higgins saw last Sunday was now gone.

Brown, the interim director, Thursday, said the debris at Perry has been cleaned up, and the vacant apartments secured.

"Having recently walked through the vacant parts of the development myself, I can attest that only a handful of the window boards had been removed, and all of those were repaired or replaced as of yesterday," Brown said.

A Buffalo News reporter drove through the complex Thursday morning. There was no debris. Windows and doors on the units appeared secure - except for a couple, including a first-floor apartment with an open window. It appears a board recently put on the window was on the ground.

Brown also said that the BMHA has been working on correcting problems HUD identified at the Langfield Homes.

Any problems HUD viewed as health and safety issues were corrected within 24 hours of the March 6 inspection, as required by HUD, Brown said. Paving and siding work at the complex are being done this summer, and the BMHA expects to have other Langfield issues addressed before the next HUD inspection in September, he said.

Last year, Higgins suggested the BMHA consider selling close to 200 vacant and boarded up Perry units to a private developer as a way of removing the blight, and increasing housing in the area. Money the BMHA receives for the vacant units could go into improving the occupied Perry homes, he suggested.

But Brown repeated Thursday that the vacant Perry apartments are too dilapidated to be renovated.

"The suggestion has absolutely no merit," he said. "Any future development must be planned in cooperation with the city of Buffalo, and all of the other stakeholders in this area."