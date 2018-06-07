At 773 North, the usual suspects in snazzy outfits

For a restaurant name, 773 North doesn't offer passersby a clue about what they'll find inside the plain brick building on Grand Island Boulevard.

The site of Jason and Christy Zippier's first restaurant is decorated with Grand Island's telephone exchange, and little else. I stepped inside on a Saturday night to find the place packed, filled to the brim with customers, its staff pushed to the limit.

Servers had their game faces on, bustling at top speed without running. (Some restaurants have "runners" to deliver dishes, but I never want to see staff sprinting through the dining room, a clear sign things have gone off the rails.) This was a restaurant running flat-out. Either disorganized or overwhelmed, the room was one dropped tray short of chaos.

When plates started arriving, the mystery was solved. Though the menu seems standard, in plate after plate, the food was noticeably, well, zippier.

Christy Zippier, the former executive chef at the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls, has put together a menu of standards-with-a-twist that had the place packed. There are just enough upgrades and house-made delights to allow its menu to under promise and over deliver.

Which helped explain why, as waits for food stretched, I saw a chill crowd, not the long-faced sulks of hangry people. A server apologized for being out of water glasses, though we did get some a few minutes later. In the meantime we enjoyed what was in our beer and cocktail glasses.

Bread isn't house-made but decent, and it came with better butter, whipped with fresh basil, garlic, salt and pepper. No packet butter here.

A trio of fish tacos ($8) was toasted flour tortillas bulging with pieces of beer-battered haddock and a slaw of shaved red cabbage, pineapple and red bell pepper. A little less sriracha-lime sour cream would have let the crunchy fish shine more brightly, but it was better than the Long-John-Silver's-looking fish would suggest.

773 chips ($8) starred potato chips that were freshly made, but unevenly cooked, with some turning out chewy. But they were adorned with a punchy blue cheese cream sauce, chives and bacon for a potato-skin-like flavor profile that was easier to eat. The dousing of sweet balsamic glaze was over-exuberant by half, and next time I'd ask for it on the side.

Greek tapas ($12) was an abundance of warm, toasted pita bread with a colorful collection of cucumber spears, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, cured olives, feta, tzatziki and hummus. I wished it was more Grecian. I find American-standard cow's milk feta chalky. The hummus had the bland spackle-like quality of supermarket stuff, while the tzatziki offered the glossy lightness of sour cream, not the denser tang of Greek yogurt.

While we awaited entrees, I had a look around. The bar is separated from the dining area by a tall metalwork screen, and real flowers dot the tables. Even the bathrooms have been done up. The men's has the tail-end of a Monte Carlo SS, complete with working taillights, bolted to a wall. The women's sports a chandelier.

Entrees arrived and were auctioned off before the table was cleared of appetizer dishes.

A 12-ounce strip steak ($26) came topped with frizzle-fried battered onions, alongside a baked potato heaped with sour cream, bacon and scallions, and sautéed squash. Cooked correctly, it was a juicy, well-appointed carnivore experience at a fair price.

Chicken riggies ($16), the pasta pride of Utica, perked up rigatoni pasta with a cream sauce jacked with spicy cherry peppers, sliced chicken breast and sautéed mushrooms, under a generous dusting of romano cheese. The spicy-rich interplay kept it interesting, with bites of chicken for heft. I think those Uticans are on to something.

It's also worth noting that riggies minus chicken would be as close to a solid vegetarian entrée as the menu provides. (There is an vegan souvlaki option on a new expanded menu.)

Faroe Island Salmon ($23) was a competent treatment of this oft-abused menu-friendly fish. The fattiness of the gently bruleed filet was set against a spike of wasabi horseradish sauce, alongside a mound of white rice snazzed up with ginger and aromatic sesame oil. Parmesan crusted chicken ($17) was a touch pale after its ride through hot oil, but the flavor was there, and it wasn't overcooked.

My favorite was the pot roast shepherd's pie ($14), served in a little skillet. Tender bites of beef in robust gravy, then a layer of smoked Gouda mashed potatoes, crowned with a handful of those addictive frizzled onions. Carrots glazed in maple syrup and bourbon completed the picture.

Desserts ($6.50) included peanut butter pie and crustless cheesecake, which is cheesecake filling in a bowl. They'd do in a pinch, but weren't as fresh as most of the menu.

That plain brick building holds a place worth knowing about, with a small but well-crafted lineup. By adding a restaurant offering distinctive food at a reasonable price, the Zippiers are helping make it a Grand Island indeed.

DINING OUT

773 North – 7 plates (out of 10)

2749 Grand Island Blvd. (773-6678)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday brunch. Closed Tuesday.

Prices: appetizers, $7-$14; entrees, $14-$24.

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: Numerous, ask server.