ARNONE, Vincent Damien

ARNONE - Vincent Damien June 4, 2018. Loving son of Vincent (Beatrice) Arnone and the late Laura Olson; grandson of Dr. Vincent C. (Bette) Arnone; dear brother of Jaime Sanmarco, Jillian and Surjit Arnone; cherished uncle of Joseph, Gianna, Ian and Tiffany. After spinal and brain surgeries as an 18 year old, Vincent struggled with pain issues the rest of his life. With the support of his family he became a strong advocate for medical marijuana. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 335 Ontario St., Monday, June 11th, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM (funeral prayers at 6:45 PM). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Save the Michaels of the World, Inc., P.O. Box 55, Buffalo, NY 14207.