Anton Chitla, 94, retired Ford Stamping Plant worker

Nov. 25, 1923 – May 21, 2018

Anton Chitla, a retired Ford Stamping Plant worker, died May 21 in Raleigh, N.C., where he had lived since 1984. He was 94.

Born in Srednia Wiez in southern Poland, he was the second of seven children, five of whom still are living in Poland.

After the German invasion in World War II, he was forced to work in a mountainous region of Austria, cutting trees and hauling hay on steep hillsides.

Despite the hard work, his family said “he always spoke with fondness of those times, due to the wonderful friends he worked with and those who took care of him.”

Mr. Chitla came to the U.S. in 1951 and took at job in the Ford Plant in Woodlawn. A Lakeview resident, he retired in 1984 and moved to Raleigh.

He dedicated his retirement years to his large family. He surrounded his home with flower gardens and enjoyed home improvement projects and repairing items.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, the former Eleanore Bruckner; a daughter, Barbara Gomogda; four sons, James, Thomas, John and Kirk; 13 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. June 18 in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Raleigh.