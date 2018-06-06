WYBIERACKI, Helen (Dynarski)

WYBIERACKI - Helen

(nee Dynarski)

June 3, 2018; beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Wybieracki; dearest mother of Carol Reumann, Madeline (Joseph) Polchlopek and Janice (Kenneth) Glasgow; dear grandmother of William (Yoshi), Alan (Young) Reumann, Julie Ann Baetzold, Jill Marie Reumann, Michael, Steven (Laura), late Laura Marie Polchlopek, late Sara (Robert) Klimek and Justin (Michelle) Glasgow; great-grandmother of Cassandra, Tina, Randy Lee, Dustin, Abigail, Nadya, Michael, Mina, Breant and Adam; predeceased by four brothers and one sister; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Helen was a member of the Seniors of the Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice.