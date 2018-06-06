WURSTNER, Dennis J.

WURSTNER - Dennis J. June 4, 2018 suddenly at age 65, beloved husband of Sharon (nee Bellus) Wurstner; devoted father of Angela (Matthew) Agnello, Christina and Anthony Wurstner; loving grandfather of Ava Agnello; dear brother of Diane Wyntjes, Eileen Loos, David (Connie) Wurstner, Darlene (Gunnar) Conradt and the late Richard (Christine) Wurstner; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 6050 Transit Road, Depew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM from St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church.