Wozny Wozny - Arlene M. 76, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018 at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on May 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Stanley F. and Joan (Ciepiela) Wozny. Friends may call Thursday, June 7th from 9AM-11AM at ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME INC., 319 24th Street, corner of Welch Ave., Niagara Falls, NY. Graveside Services & burial following at 12:00 PM in Holy Trinity Cemetery, 5401 Roberts Ave., Lewiston, NY with Sister Joanne Suranni officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, 2437 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303.