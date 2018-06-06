What a phone-free Jack White concert means for you

If you have a ticket to the sold-out Jack White concert at Artpark on Friday, here's your reminder that it's a phone-free show. But don't worry, your phone won't be taken away from you. Instead, it will be secured in a "locked" pouch you will be able to unlock in a designated area.

“We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON," a statement reads to prepare fans.

Here's how it works: When you get to Artpark, your phone and other photo or video-capturing equipment and gizmos including watches will be secured in a Yondr pouch (just a smidge larger than the phone) that you'll keep with you through the show.

If you need to use your phone, you can unlock it in the designated Yondr Phone Zone which you'll find just outside of the amphitheater doors where food and drinks are sold. If you don't want to put your phone in the pouch, leave it in your car - you won't be able to bring it into the concert.

Why the fuss? White, who works off audience reactions to choose songs during his performances, has long stated his dislike of cell phone use during concerts because it disengages the audience from the music.

"I want people to live in the moment, and it’s funny that the easiest way to rebel is to tell people to turn off their phone. If your phone is that important to you that you can’t live without it for two hours then I don’t know," White said in an interview with the Toronto Sun.

That fits with the company's objective. "In our hyperconnected world, we provide a haven to engage with what you’re doing and who you’re doing it with. In physical space and real time," a statement on its website reads.

And don't worry about not being able to engage on social media about the concert or your passion for White. An official tour photographer will capture the concert for fans who are invited to share photos and videos that will be posted on jackwhiteiii.com and the Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. "Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience," the statement concludes.