Westhill ends West Seneca East's season

By Billy Heyen

Special to the News

PITTSFORD – West Seneca East’s boys lacrosse team had to play what turned out to be its final game of the season in St. John Fisher jerseys. Westhill had also brought white uniforms, so the Trojans would wear the black, red and yellow of the game’s host instead. West Seneca East’s season ended in those uniforms.

But as plaques were handed out at midfield following the game, the Trojans removed their "Fisher" jerseys and walked to the sideline, where their "Trojans" jerseys awaited. They put them on one last time, at the close of the greatest season in West Seneca East lacrosse

history.

This season was the first in which the Trojans won a sectional title. It was the first in which they won the Far West Regional. But the season’s ending came for West Seneca East at the hands of the Section III champions, 17-3, in the Class C state semifinal at Growney Stadium at Fisher. The Trojans trailed by just two at the end of the first quarter but

didn’t record a shot in the second, leading to an eight-goal halftime deficit that couldn’t be overcome.

"We made history," Trojans coach Jimmy Maisano said. "We made history in our school. We made history in our region … They should be proud of that."

There were struggles on both ends of the field for West Seneca East from the outset. Shaun Dolac, whose four goals in the Far West Regional sparked a Trojans’ comeback, was bottled up due to faceguards and double teams. He often had to force his way through traffic, and the lack of openings led to Dolac losing the ball amid multiple defenders for three turnovers. The junior finished with one goal.

On the defensive side, Westhill’s offense found open cutters time and again. It didn’t matter who the Warriors set up behind the net at the X, because it seemed like every time they had the ball there and a player cut, the pass was open and executed. Nine different Westhill players scored. The cuts led to plenty of in-close finishes past Trojans starting goalie Damond Flynn, a senior who spent much of the second half on the sideline with the game out

of reach.

"We just weren’t talking like we usually do," Flynn said. "We just weren’t clicking. We weren’t on the same page for much of the game. And they just took advantage of that."

The result had been almost assured a long time before the final buzzer sounded. But there were still tears on the Trojans’ sideline after the game. Senior Drew Werner was the first of the players on the field for the final play to reach the sideline, and he immediately embraced Maisano with wet eyes. Some of the tears seemed to dry up as the players realized what they’d

accomplished.

Maisano, who acknowledged that "no one wants to lose," was realistic in the fact that only one team can end its season with a win. The rest end on a loss, and at least for the Trojans, there had been a lot of winning before this, he and his players reiterated.

West Seneca East had to pull out a one-goal win in the sectional final. Then, the Trojans had to overcome a four-goal deficit. The memories will stay with them, said Flynn after his last high school game.

"Everyday I enjoyed coming to practice with them," Flynn said. "Just a great group of guys. Wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else."